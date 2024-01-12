en English
US and UK Respond to Houthi Attacks with Airstrikes in Yemen

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
On January 12, 2024, President Joe Biden announced a combined military action by US and British forces against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Described as a ‘defensive action’, these airstrikes were in retaliation to attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The operation involved fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, and targeted various cities under Houthi control.

A Coalition Against Houthi Aggression

The US-led coalition enlisted support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. The strikes were a direct response to the Houthis’ unprecedented use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, posing a threat to US personnel, civilian mariners, trade, and the freedom of navigation. President Biden also expressed a readiness to implement additional measures if necessary to safeguard US interests and international commerce.

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, following Israel’s attack, the Houthis have intensified their attacks on a critical international sea route. This escalation has triggered concerns about potential broader conflicts in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, Iran, and regional proxies. The Houthis assert that their actions are a response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, and have subsequently targeted Israel with drones and missiles.

Impact on Global Shipping Routes

In December, an international coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, was established to protect maritime traffic in the area, which accounts for 12 percent of world trade. Despite warnings from the US and its allies, and a call from the UN Security Council for an immediate halt to attacks, the Houthis continued to target shipping. This prompted the military response, disrupting global shipping routes. Some companies are now diverting around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, sparking concerns about potential economic repercussions. The Biden administration has been cautious due to the delicate peace efforts in Yemen, which has been ravaged by a decade-long civil war and a humanitarian crisis.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

