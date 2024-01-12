en English
Military

US and UK Launch Coordinated Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:12 am EST


In a show of global unity, the United States and the United Kingdom, backed by Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, have launched a coordinated military assault against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The operation, orchestrated by U.S. Central Command forces, was designed to cripple the Houthis’ capabilities and was executed early in the morning on January 11, Sanaa time.

Details of the Assault

The UK Ministry of Defence has released information detailing the strikes, including an image of a Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet departing from a Voyager air refuelling tanker to participate in the operation. This joint military initiative was a response to the Houthi’s attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, necessitating protective action to safeguard global shipping and degrade Houthi military capabilities.

Global Implications

President Biden has voiced his support for the operation, despite apprehensions about potential escalation into a wider conflict. The assault follows a final warning issued to the Houthis to cease their attacks or face potential military retaliation. More than a dozen sites were targeted in over 60 strikes, with President Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak both asserting the strikes’ necessity.

Broader Context

This operation punctuates a live blog that offers a comprehensive view of the Middle East & Africa region’s economic outlook. The blog provides interviews and analyses pertinent to global markets, covering topics from the potential impact of the airstrikes on oil prices to questions surrounding private equity investments. It also delves into the economic conditions of the UK and Sweden, the state of luxury housing in Hong Kong, and various advancements in technology, healthcare, and finance.

Military United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

