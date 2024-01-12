US and UK Launch Coordinated Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In a show of global unity, the United States and the United Kingdom, backed by Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, have launched a coordinated military assault against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The operation, orchestrated by U.S. Central Command forces, was designed to cripple the Houthis’ capabilities and was executed early in the morning on January 11, Sanaa time.

Details of the Assault

The UK Ministry of Defence has released information detailing the strikes, including an image of a Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet departing from a Voyager air refuelling tanker to participate in the operation. This joint military initiative was a response to the Houthi’s attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, necessitating protective action to safeguard global shipping and degrade Houthi military capabilities.

Global Implications

President Biden has voiced his support for the operation, despite apprehensions about potential escalation into a wider conflict. The assault follows a final warning issued to the Houthis to cease their attacks or face potential military retaliation. More than a dozen sites were targeted in over 60 strikes, with President Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak both asserting the strikes’ necessity.

Broader Context

