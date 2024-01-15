en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

US and UK Initiate Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels; China Opts for Non-Involvement

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
US and UK Initiate Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels; China Opts for Non-Involvement

US and UK Launch Airstrikes to Thwart Houthi Threats

In a decisive move, the United States and the United Kingdom have initiated airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The military operations, targeting Mount Jida’ in Hodeidah, were launched in response to the growing threat posed by the Houthi forces to international shipping lanes in the Red Sea. These operations underscore the strategic importance of the Red Sea as a critical maritime route for global trade, and the willingness of the US and UK to safeguard it.

The involvement of the US and UK is a clear reaction to the Houthi rebels’ recent escalation of attacks against cargo ships in the Red Sea, which has caused significant delays to global supply chains. The rebels have vowed to target American and British interests in retaliation for the airstrikes, heightening fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Complex Geopolitical Dynamics at Play

Despite the escalating situation, China has chosen not to participate in these military operations. This decision reflects China’s foreign policy approach that often emphasizes non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and a focus on economic cooperation rather than military engagement. The Chinese foreign minister has instead called for a larger peace conference and a timetable to implement a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The airstrikes and China’s decision to abstain from military involvement highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region. Multiple powers have vested interests in the region, and the ongoing instability in Yemen continues to have broader security implications. The US and UK, while prepared to take further action if the rebels continue to attack ships in the Red Sea, are also cognizant of the potential for retaliation by the Iran-backed militia and the challenges posed by a prolonged air campaign in Yemen.

0
International Affairs United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
20 mins ago
Taiwan-US Relations Spark Sino-American Tensions Amidst Macron's China Visit
A recent visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, including a meeting with Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in California, has sparked an escalation in tensions between China and the US. Beijing has responded fiercely, expressing stark opposition and issuing warnings of potential “retaliation.” This development adds a layer of
Taiwan-US Relations Spark Sino-American Tensions Amidst Macron's China Visit
Senate Leadership in the Philippines to Review Economic Provisions: Potential for Pivotal Shifts
45 mins ago
Senate Leadership in the Philippines to Review Economic Provisions: Potential for Pivotal Shifts
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum Grapples with Global Challenges Amid Looming Conflicts
1 hour ago
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum Grapples with Global Challenges Amid Looming Conflicts
WEF Survey Predicts Global Economic Downturn in 2024
28 mins ago
WEF Survey Predicts Global Economic Downturn in 2024
IMF Warns AI Could Impact 40% of Global Jobs
28 mins ago
IMF Warns AI Could Impact 40% of Global Jobs
Arctic Blast Causes Disruptions Across the United States
44 mins ago
Arctic Blast Causes Disruptions Across the United States
Latest Headlines
World News
Ronnie O'Sullivan Claims Eighth Masters Title, Young Prodigy Makes Unexpected Score
6 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Claims Eighth Masters Title, Young Prodigy Makes Unexpected Score
Outside+ App Puts Pedestrian Safety in Sharp Focus
10 seconds
Outside+ App Puts Pedestrian Safety in Sharp Focus
New Orleans Saints' Offseason Strategy: A Focus on the Lines
12 seconds
New Orleans Saints' Offseason Strategy: A Focus on the Lines
Halle Bailey Defeats Partner DDG in Trampoline Race, Astonishes Fans Post-Childbirth
17 seconds
Halle Bailey Defeats Partner DDG in Trampoline Race, Astonishes Fans Post-Childbirth
Davis Allen Marks Promising Start to Playoff Career Despite Rams' Defeat
33 seconds
Davis Allen Marks Promising Start to Playoff Career Despite Rams' Defeat
Navigating the Rising Tide of Absenteeism in Irish Workplaces
4 mins
Navigating the Rising Tide of Absenteeism in Irish Workplaces
Running Resurgence Among the Older Demographic: A Trend Defying Age
4 mins
Running Resurgence Among the Older Demographic: A Trend Defying Age
MultiChoice and Comcast Join Forces to Launch Premier League Mobile Streaming Plan
5 mins
MultiChoice and Comcast Join Forces to Launch Premier League Mobile Streaming Plan
BRS Leader K Kavitha Summoned by ED in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case
5 mins
BRS Leader K Kavitha Summoned by ED in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case
Agnes Ngetich Shatters 10km World Record in Historic Run
20 mins
Agnes Ngetich Shatters 10km World Record in Historic Run
World Economic Forum 2024: Confronting Global Conflicts and Challenges
28 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Confronting Global Conflicts and Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Disrupted World
28 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Disrupted World
Arctic Blast Sweeps Across United States, Disrupts Life and Major Events
30 mins
Arctic Blast Sweeps Across United States, Disrupts Life and Major Events
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
2 hours
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 hours
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
3 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app