US and UK Forces Conduct Second Night of Air Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen

US and UK forces have executed a second consecutive night of air strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The strikes, conducted on Saturday morning, were aimed at a radar site near the capital, Sana’a. This operation forms part of an ongoing campaign against the Houthis, who have been embroiled in a long-term conflict in Yemen.

Strikes in Response to Houthi Aggression

These air strikes were carried out in response to the Houthi group’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. In response to these attacks, the US and UK launched around 70 air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, aiming to halt further shipping assaults. The Iran-backed group has threatened to counter with an urgent response, expanding its campaign against commercial vessels and declaring US and UK interests as legitimate targets.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

Last month, the US initiated a coalition dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian in reaction to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Following another attack, US and UK forces unleashed air and missile strikes against dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen. The strikes are designed to protect international trade routes and discourage further Houthi aggression.

The Broader Conflict

The situation in Yemen remains intricate and fraught. Alongside the military conflict, the country is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis. The US and UK’s involvement in the Yemen conflict is a continuation of various international actors either participating directly or lending support to local forces. The West, however, is divided over how to handle the Iranian-backed Houthis, with Italy, Spain, and France choosing not to participate in the strikes. The US and its allies have launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to safeguard civilian vessels in the Red Sea shipping lanes.