Mexico

US and Mexico Agree to Keep Border Crossings Open Amid Surging Migration

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:21 am EST
In a crucial move to manage the surging migration, the United States and Mexico have agreed to maintain their legal border crossings open. This significant decision was made during a meeting involving Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Addressing Migration Challenges

The meeting focused on the importance of facilitating trade and managing the increased movement at the border. Mexico and the US agreed to have regular meetings to address the migration challenges, which have been a significant concern for US President Joe Biden, particularly as he approaches an election year. The issue of migration has been exacerbated by daily crossings of around 10,000 migrants, many of whom are escaping poverty and violence in Central America, as well as an increase in migrants from Haiti and Venezuela.

Impact of Temporary Closures

Recently, there was a temporary closure of two rail bridge crossings on the Mexico-Texas border aimed at limiting illegal entries on freight trains. Other legal crossings were suspended to reallocate resources to handle undocumented arrivals. Despite these measures, the migration numbers continue to soar, creating a burden for sanctuary cities in the north that are pleading with the federal government for economic support to shelter migrant arrivals.

Progress and Future Actions

A US State Department official noted that the discussions between the two countries were productive but agreed that more work is needed. In light of this, President Biden’s Cabinet is slated to meet with Mexican leaders in Washington in January to assess progress and determine additional actions. The balance between Mexico’s need to keep borders open for trade and the US need to curb illegal immigration has become central to diplomatic discussions.

Mexico United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

