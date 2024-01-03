en English
Europe

US and EU Join Hands to Counter China’s Rising Influence

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
In a monumental move, the United States and the European Union have decided to enhance their strategic partnership with the aim to counter the rising economic and political influence of China. This decision, a result of high-level talks between these two Western allies, comes amidst growing concerns over China’s actions that they believe could potentially undermine fair competition and global security.

Strengthening Transatlantic Cooperation

The US and EU plan on synergizing their efforts on a multitude of fronts including trade, technology, and security, to safeguard their interests against potential economic coercion by China. At the epicenter of the discussions is the notion of maintaining a united front in the face of China’s assertive diplomacy. The strategy is to engage with China from a position of strength, a stance that they believe will be instrumental in ensuring a level playing field.

Countering China’s Growing Influence

The decision to bolster transatlantic cooperation arrives at a critical time when China is expanding its Belt and Road Initiative, thereby increasing its influence in various regions across the globe. The US and EU’s joint effort seeks to promote democratic values and address global challenges, a clear counter to China’s growing footprint.

Tech and Trade: The New Battlegrounds

Recent events have seen the US pressurizing the Netherlands to limit the export of machinery involved in the production of semiconductors to China. This has led to a partial revocation of shipping licenses for Dutch firm ASML, affecting its Chinese clientele. The US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, has announced new export rules on advanced computing semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, citing national security concerns.

The Biden administration’s aggressive steps aim to combat China’s tech strategy and prevent them from accessing cutting-edge technology, especially in the realm of artificial intelligence. Concurrently, the EU and the US are being urged to collaborate on the development of semiconductors to maximize the strategic value of their multi-billion incentive schemes. The collaboration between US and EU researchers on extreme ultraviolet lithography technology is a prime example of this initiative.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

