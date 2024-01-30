US and China Unite to Combat Fentanyl Production: A Major Step in the Fight Against Global Drug Trafficking

In an unprecedented move against the rampant opioid crisis, US and Chinese officials are set to convene in Beijing to discuss intensive measures to curb the production of fentanyl ingredients. The discussions mark a significant step in the collaborative efforts of the two nations to combat the global issue of drug trafficking and its associated harms.

Cracking Down on Fentanyl Production

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has emerged as a lethal player in the ongoing opioid crisis. Particularly in the United States, the drug has been linked to a high number of overdose deaths, with around 100,000 fatalities reported each year. The upcoming talks aim to address the supply and distribution of precursor chemicals, vital for the synthesis of fentanyl, and support concrete enforcement actions against the production and illicit outflows of these substances.

China's Role in the Global Opioid Crisis

The cooperation between the US and China in these discussions is not incidental. China has long been identified as a major producer of chemical precursors for synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The meeting follows a pledge made by Chinese President Xi Jinping to clamp down on the trade during a summit with US President Joe Biden. Since then, China has taken steps to tackle the issue, including shutting down one company, blocking international payments, and resuming the sharing of information on shipments and trafficking.

US-China Counternarcotics Working Group

The meetings in Beijing mark the beginning of the US-PRC Counternarcotics Working Group, a focused effort to combat the illicit trafficking of fentanyl. The US delegation, led by Jennifer Daskal, includes key officials from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The objective is to coordinate law enforcement actions, institute precursor chemical controls, monitor emerging trends, counter illicit finance, and disrupt the global illicit drug supply chain. The joint efforts underscore a mutual interest in curtailing the illegal drug trade and reducing the availability of fentanyl on the black market.