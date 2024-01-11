en English
US and Allies Warn Houthis Over Disruptive Red Sea Attacks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
The United States and its allies have issued stern warnings to the Houthi rebels, an Iranian-backed armed group in Yemen, following their disruptive attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. These assaults have sparked international concerns about the potential escalation of the ongoing Gaza conflict and the threat to one of the world’s most vital maritime lanes.

A Threat to Global Shipping

The Houthi rebels have been launching drone and missile attacks on commercial ships, prompting the United States and British navies to intercept numerous such assaults. These attacks pose a significant threat to the Red Sea shipping lanes, a critical artery for global trade. As a result, several of the world’s largest shipping companies have had to reroute their vessels, leading to increased journey times and significant additional costs.

International Condemnation

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution demanding an immediate cessation of the Houthi attacks. However, Russia, China, Mozambique and Algeria abstained from this vote. Both U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps have underscored the gravity of the situation, warning the Houthis of potential repercussions, although they did not specify what measures their administrations might take.

Potential Military Response

While the U.S. has previously refrained from directly targeting Houthi bases in Yemen to avoid disrupting the fragile truce in the country’s civil war, Pentagon officials have now drafted plans for potential strikes on missile and drone bases, as well as Houthi naval facilities. The Biden administration has expressed its intent to hold the Houthis accountable, hinting at possible retaliatory actions if the assaults do not cease.

Despite these warnings, the Houthis have vowed to persist with their attacks until Israel halts its actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This situation has raised concerns about the potential for a broader conflict in the region.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

