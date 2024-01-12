en English
US and Allies Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen; Trump Delivers Impromptu Speech at Fraud Trial

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 8:24 am EST
On January 12, 2024, an international coalition led by the United States and the United Kingdom launched a series of air and naval strikes on Houthi militia targets in Yemen. The strikes were a direct response to Houthi drone and missile attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea, which the Houthis claim are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Using fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, these strikes targeted airports, military bases, and weapon storage areas across Yemen.

Striking Back Against the Houthis

The coalition, which also included Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, hit over 60 targets at 16 locations, using over 100 precision-guided munitions. The strikes were carried out by U.S. aircraft, ships, and submarines and were aimed at radar systems as well as storage and launch sites for drones, cruise, and ballistic missiles. President Joe Biden referred to the strikes as a clear message that the United States and its partners will not tolerate attacks on their personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in critical commercial routes.

Tensions Rising in the Middle East

This united action against the Houthis comes at a time when the Middle East is already fraught with tension. Iran recently seized a Greek-registered oil tanker off the coast of Oman, adding to the ongoing concerns about the safety of the region’s waterways. Iran has condemned the US-led strikes, accusing the coalition of violating Yemen’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, the Houthis, undeterred by the massive international response, have vowed to continue their attacks and have declared all US and UK interests to be legitimate targets.

Trump’s Legal Battles Continue

On a separate front, former President Donald Trump continued to make headlines. On the final day of his civil fraud trial in Manhattan, Trump delivered an impromptu and contentious speech. He attacked the New York attorney general, insulted the judge, and maintained his innocence. Despite the restrictions placed on his speaking by the judge, Trump’s outburst marked a controversial end to a trial that had already seen him convicted of fraudulently overestimating his net worth to obtain bank loans.

These recent incidents shed light on the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing legal battles faced by one of America’s most controversial figures. As the world watches, the future of the region and the outcome of these high-profile legal cases remain uncertain.

United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

