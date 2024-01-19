US Aluminum Market Eyes Recovery with Anticipated Premium Hikes in 2024

In 2024, the US aluminum market stands on the cusp of recovery, following a year of low demand and uncertainty in 2023. Market players are now anticipating a rise in premiums, a ray of hope indicated by the inquiries for aluminum tonnage expected in the second to the fourth quarters of 2024. A consumer noted a premium increase from 18.80 cents per pound in January to 21-22 cents per pound in the subsequent quarters, corroborated by the CME's AUP contract's trading range of 19.75 to over 22 cents per pound.

Anticipated Recovery

Despite the slow beginning of the year, S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts a limited downside risk for LME aluminum prices in 2024. The US Aluminum Association noted a 4.4% decline in North American demand through the first three quarters of 2023. Yet, the industry's long-term perspective remains optimistic. Inventory management continues to be a key focus, with some tonnage deferred from Q4 2023 to the first half of 2024.

Stronger Premiums and Increased Interest

Traders report stronger premiums and a growing interest in scrap and off-grade material, indicating a potential recovery of the market position. While a trader expects premiums to reach mid-20s cents per pound, several market participants maintain a cautious stance, highlighting the necessity for stronger fundamental demand to significantly boost premiums.

Factors Influencing Market Recovery

Recessionary concerns, inflation, and interest rate hikes have subdued demand, while the uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve's interest rate policy continues to contribute to market volatility. The US aluminum market's recovery in 2024 is a highly anticipated event, driven by rising premiums, increasing inquiries, and an optimistic long-term outlook. The industry's recovery will present new challenges and opportunities, testing resilience and forecasting capabilities in a rapidly changing global economy.