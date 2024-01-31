US Air Force to Implement Digital Promotion Exams for Mid-Level Airmen

In a significant strategic shift, the United States Air Force has announced its decision to implement online promotion examinations for its mid-level enlisted personnel. The transition, set to commence in February, will digitize the Weighted Airman Promotion System (WAPS) exam, marking a crucial step towards modernizing the Air Force's personnel development efforts.

Transitioning to a Digital Paradigm

The digital WAPS exam, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions, will evaluate airmen's knowledge of their specific career fields as well as the Air Force at large. This move is anticipated to trim costs and expedite the grading process, tackling two crucial pain points in the existing system. The Air Force annually conducts close to 120,000 WAPS exams, a critical component in the progression of airmen to the ranks of staff sergeant or technical sergeant.

Test Administration and Impact

Airmen will set up online accounts via PearsonVUE, a globally recognized educational testing company. The tests will be conducted either at on-base testing sites or PearsonVUE centers. These test scores will significantly influence the promotion cycle for the ranks of E-5 and E-6 in 2024, indicated Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass.

Digitalization in Line with Strategic Priorities

The digitalization of the WAPS test aligns with the strategic initiatives laid out by Bass before her forthcoming resignation from her position in March. While airmen were hopeful of receiving immediate test scores, the grading timeline will remain consistent to ensure the accuracy of the results. This change is a fragment of a larger initiative aimed at transforming human resources information technology within the Air Force, as stated by Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller.