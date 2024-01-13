en English
China

US AI Companies’ Secret Diplomacy with Chinese Experts Sparks Concern

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
US AI Companies' Secret Diplomacy with Chinese Experts Sparks Concern

In a series of closed-door meetings, U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouses OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cohere reportedly held discussions with Chinese AI experts, including representatives from Tsinghua University and other state-backed institutions. These unusual talks, which took place in Switzerland in July and October, aimed to address the potential hazards of AI technology, promote investment in AI safety research, and explore methods for the safe development of AI.

Dialogue Amid Controversy

Despite the apparent good intentions, these discussions have sparked concern among critics who question the prudence of U.S. companies in engaging with a regime that the U.S. State Department accuses of ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs and seeks global hegemony. The fear is that these dialogues could weaken a unified stance on AI safety and become a potential avenue for espionage. Strikingly, although the U.S. and UK governments had been informed about these meetings, there was no full coordination with the private discussions.

Future Discussions and Absentees

Plans are in motion to continue these discussions, with the aim of aligning AI systems with societal norms and legal codes. However, not everyone is on board with these discussions. Notably absent were Google DeepMind and major Chinese companies such as Tencent, Baidu, and ByteDance. The Shaikh Group based in Cyprus facilitated the discussions, aiming to establish global standards for AI safety.

Role of Lawmakers

Given the controversy and potential risks surrounding these discussions, lawmakers in the U.S. and allied countries are now advised to consider imposing restrictions on such independent talks to safeguard democracy and human rights on a global scale. These talks underscore the urgent need for international regulations and standards to govern the development and use of AI, a technology that is increasingly shaping our world and its future.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

