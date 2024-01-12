en English
Brazil

US 2024 Presidential Campaign Commences Amid Global Tensions

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
US 2024 Presidential Campaign Commences Amid Global Tensions

As the calendar flips to a new year, the United States finds itself on the precipice of a pivotal moment in its political history: the commencement of the 2024 presidential campaign. The starting gun will be fired in Iowa, with the caucuses set for January 15, marking the beginning of the Republican nominating process. The Hawkeye State has long been viewed as a launchpad for presidential hopefuls, its caucus results often setting the course for the race to the White House.

Trump Expected to Dominate, Focus Shifts to Runner-Up

Former President Donald Trump is widely anticipated to easily secure victory in the caucus, a testament to his enduring political clout within the Republican party. However, the spotlight has pivoted to who will clinch the second position. The runner-up’s identity could offer significant insight into the future trajectory of the party and its ideological leanings.

Ecuador: Rising Gang Violence Interrupts Live News Broadcast

Meanwhile, halfway across the world in Ecuador, an audacious attack on a live TV news program has underscored the growing menace of gang violence and prison breaks. Masked gunmen disrupted the broadcast, hijacking the airwaves for a terrifying 15 minutes of threats and intimidation. The incident has prompted Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency, a move indicative of the escalating crisis.

Brazil Reflects on Anniversary of ‘Attempted Coup’

Shifting focus to Brazil, the country is grappling with the one-year anniversary of an event widely regarded as an attempted coup. Supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro laid siege to the presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court buildings in response to the electoral victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The incident bore chilling similarities to the pro-Trump insurrection that unfolded in the US in 2021, a stark reminder of the fragile state of democracy in the Americas.

American Moon Lander Mission: The Challenges

Finally, on a lighter note, we turn to the stars. FRANCE 24’s reporter Julia Sieger has offered a glimpse into the challenges faced by a private US moon lander mission that was launched earlier in the week. As our collective gaze continues to shift upwards and beyond our planetary constraints, the trials and triumphs of such missions serve as a testament to human ambition and our ceaseless pursuit of knowledge.

Brazil Ecuador United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Brazil

