Urgent Search Underway for Missing Father and Daughter in Clackamas, Oregon

In the serene landscape of Clackamas, Oregon, a community finds itself in the grip of concern and urgency. A young child, six-year-old Luna Derokey, and her father, 30-year-old Zachary Landreth, have vanished, leaving behind a trail of questions and a fervent hope for their swift return. The duo was last seen this past Saturday, embarking from a relative's home in what has now become the center of a growing search operation. Their disappearance is not just a news story; it's a poignant reminder of the fragility of safety and the depth of familial bonds.

A Sudden Silence

The details surrounding the disappearance of Luna and her father are as concerning as they are mystifying. Departing in a white 2002 Jaguar X Type, notable for its distinctive features—a possible absence of license plates and a malfunctioning taillight and headlight—they left behind a chilling clue. A text message from Zachary to a family member hinted at distress, "I need help," it read, before attempts to reach his phone were met with silence, its signal snuffed out. This ominous sign has since propelled a community-wide effort to locate them, with every passing moment adding weight to the urgency of their search. Read more about the case here.

Who Are Luna and Zachary?

In the midst of the search, the identities of the missing have painted a vivid picture of the individuals at the heart of this mystery. Luna Derokey, a mixed-race girl with brown eyes and light brown hair, is described as being approximately 4'3'' tall, weighing between 50-55lbs. Last seen wearing leopard pants, a teal 'Mama's Mini' long sleeve shirt, and a hooded blue jean jacket, her image has been circulated far and wide, a beacon for those on the lookout. Her father, Zachary Landreth, is a white male with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair, standing about 6'1'' tall and weighing 160lbs. His last known attire included a Scooby Doo jacket, an unknown undershirt, blue jeans, and black Air Force 1 shoes. Together, they present the faces of a search that has engaged both local and distant hearts.

A Community's Response

The disappearance of Luna and Zachary has stirred a profound response from the Clackamas community and beyond. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, along with the support of neighboring law enforcement agencies, has spearheaded the search, urging anyone with information to come forward. The public has been quick to respond, with shares of their photos and descriptions spreading across social media platforms and local news outlets. It's a testament to the power of community in times of crisis, a collective effort that holds onto hope amidst uncertainty. For those with any information, contacting 911 or Detective Dewey is imperative. The case, while still unfolding, remains a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and the strength found in unity.

As the search for Luna Derokey and Zachary Landreth continues, their story serves as a poignant call to action—a reminder of the fragility of life and the indomitable spirit of a community determined to bring them home. Their safety and return are of paramount concern, with each passing moment a race against time. The heart of Clackamas beats with hope, a chorus of voices united in determination and prayer.