Urgent Search for Missing Siblings Summer and Connor Burress in Falls Church

In a heart-rending incident, two siblings, Summer and Connor Burress, have been reported missing from Falls Church. The children, aged 13 and 4, were last seen in the vicinity of the 100 block of Rowell Ct. The authorities have issued a plea to the public, seeking information that may aid in locating these young individuals.

Details of the Missing Siblings

The elder sibling, Summer Burress, has dark hair and was last seen donning a blue or dark hoodie, shorts, and orange or peach Croc shoes. Her younger brother, Connor Burress, has medium to light-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a white or light-colored t-shirt, dark blue pants, and dark sneakers. The description of their clothing serves as a crucial identifier for anyone who may have spotted the children after they were reported missing.

Public Appeal

The authorities are urging anyone with information about the children's whereabouts to contact the Falls Church City Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711). This direct appeal to the public underscores the urgency of the situation and the collective effort needed to ensure the safety of the children.

Photos Released

Photos of the missing siblings have been released to aid in their identification. The images, which are of the highest resolution available, depict Summer Burress carrying her brother Connor in one shot, while other photos show each child individually. The authorities have confirmed that any additional photos will be shared in a forthcoming news release.

As the search for Summer and Connor Burress continues, the community is left hoping for their safe return. The case stands as a chilling reminder of the vulnerability of children and the collective responsibility everyone bears for their safety.