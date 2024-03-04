Urgent Search for Missing Huntington Station Man, 64, Battling Dementia

Authorities are urgently seeking the public's assistance in locating Harry Zenonos, a 64-year-old resident of Huntington Station, who vanished from his home early Friday morning. Zenonos, who battles dementia and may require medical care, was last seen at his Columbia Street residence at around 6 a.m. on March 1. Described as 5-foot-7 and weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, he was wearing a brown jacket and gray pants at the time of his disappearance.

Advertisment

Details of Disappearance

Suffolk County Police have been mobilized in the search for Zenonos, emphasizing the urgency due to his medical condition. Given his dementia, Zenonos's whereabouts are of particular concern, with fears that he may have traveled to New York City. The call for public assistance is critical in aiding the search efforts, as police comb through leads and possible sightings.

Community and Police Response

Advertisment

The community has been urged to keep an eye out for Zenonos, with Suffolk County Police providing a description and last known location in hopes of a swift recovery. The police department has made a public appeal for anyone with information to come forward, asking them to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6688 or to call 911. This collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community underscores the seriousness with which this case is being treated.

Understanding Dementia and Disappearances

Disappearance cases involving individuals with dementia present unique challenges, as these individuals may not be aware of their surroundings or how to seek help. The urgency in locating missing persons with such conditions cannot be overstated, highlighting the need for immediate action and widespread awareness. The case of Harry Zenonos serves as a poignant reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by those with cognitive impairments and the community's role in ensuring their safety.

The ongoing search for Harry Zenonos is a somber reflection on the difficulties faced by families of individuals with dementia. It brings to light the critical importance of community vigilance and the swift response of law enforcement in such situations. As the search continues, one can only hope for Zenonos's safe return and a renewed focus on the challenges and necessary precautions for those living with dementia.