Urgent Search for Missing Georgia Girl Noelle Zizi and Mother Marie Bellevue

Georgia authorities are intensifying efforts to locate 13-year-old Noelle Zizi, who vanished nearly three years ago, along with her mother, Marie Bellevue. Bellevue, now wanted for Interstate Interference with Custody, reportedly lacks legal custodial rights over her daughter. Their last known location was in Kennesaw, with an urgent call for public assistance in their search.

Vanishing Without a Trace

On October 4, 2021, Noelle Zizi was reported missing under circumstances that quickly alarmed local law enforcement. Investigations led to Marie Bellevue, Noelle's mother, who is believed to have taken her daughter in violation of custodial agreements. By April 2022, authorities had escalated the case to a felony warrant for Bellevue's arrest. Despite these efforts, the duo's whereabouts remained a mystery, with their last sighting reported on August 9, 2022, in Kennesaw, at Panther Creek Court.

A Community's Concern

The disappearance of Noelle Zizi and her mother has stirred significant concern within the community and beyond. As both individuals have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, law enforcement across the nation are on alert. Kennesaw Police Detective Phillips, leading the investigation, has issued a public plea for any information that might assist in locating Noelle and her mother. The detective's call underscores the urgent need for community engagement in these types of cases, where every second counts.

The Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into Noelle Zizi and Marie Bellevue's disappearance continues, with authorities piecing together their movements and potential whereabouts. The case exemplifies the challenges faced in instances of custodial interference, highlighting both the legal complexities and emotional toll on all involved. As the search presses on, the importance of public vigilance and information sharing has never been more critical, with hopes that Noelle and her mother may be found safe.

The case of Noelle Zizi and Marie Bellevue serves as a poignant reminder of the mysteries that can engulf ordinary lives, leaving communities in suspense and families in anguish. The efforts to find them underscore the resilience of hope and the collective determination to bring them home. As the search continues, one can only hope for a resolution that brings peace to all involved.