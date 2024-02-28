Urgent Search for Missing 63-Year-Old Steven Cierocke in Tuscaloosa County

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is calling on the community for assistance in locating 63-year-old Steven Francis Cierocke, who vanished under concerning circumstances. Last seen near Keenes Mill Road in Cottondale, Cierocke's disappearance has sparked worries due to his potential condition that may impair judgment.

Disappearance Details

Steven Francis Cierocke was last observed on February 25, around 5:30 PM, wearing black pants and a camouflage hoodie. Described as a white male with a distinct white beard and tattoos on both arms, his physical characteristics are hoped to aid in his identification and safe return. The area around Keenes Mill Road, where Cierocke was last seen, is being scrutinized by the authorities.

Community Assistance Sought

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information about Cierocke's whereabouts to come forward, emphasizing the urgent need for community involvement. Given Cierocke's potential impaired judgment, there is a heightened level of concern for his well-being. Local residents and those in the surrounding areas are asked to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant information to the authorities.

How to Help

For those looking to assist in the search, contacting the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office directly at 205-752-0616 or dialing 911 with any information could prove crucial in locating Cierocke. The collective effort of the community and law enforcement is critical in ensuring the safe return of the missing man. Prompt reporting of any potential leads is encouraged, as time is of the essence in cases of missing individuals.

The disappearance of Steven Francis Cierocke is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention and action. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, along with Cierocke's family and friends, hold onto hope that community tips will lead to his safe discovery. As the search continues, the importance of public involvement and awareness cannot be overstated.