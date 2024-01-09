en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Urgent Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Greenville and Spartanburg Amid Heavy Upstate Storms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
Urgent Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Greenville and Spartanburg Amid Heavy Upstate Storms

In an urgent announcement by the National Weather Service (NWS), flash flood warnings have been issued for Greenville and Spartanburg counties in South Carolina. The warnings are in effect until late afternoon of January 9th, with Greenville County under alert until 3 p.m., and Spartanburg County until 5 p.m. The dire announcement comes in the wake of heavy storms in the Upstate region that have already deposited approximately 2.5 to 3 inches of rain.

Additional Rainfall Predicted

The NWS forecasts an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, exacerbating the already precarious situation. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, especially along the I-85 and I-385 corridors and in the northern half of Greenville County. Floodwaters are expected to rise notably in low-lying areas along the Reedy River, casting a shadow over Unity and Cleveland Parks.

Impact on Infrastructure and Transportation

City officials in Greenville have taken preemptive measures, closing portions of the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Unity Park, and several underpasses and bridges due to flooding. Meadow Street has joined the list of closures as a result of the deluge. The flood’s effects are not confined to roadways. Wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph recorded in Pickens County pose additional risks such as falling tree limbs and flying debris.

Flight Delays and Safety Precautions

The severe weather has also disrupted air travel, causing flight delays at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. The FAA has grounded all flights to Atlanta airport until at least 12 p.m. The NWS has sternly warned against driving through flooded roads, emphasizing that most flood deaths occur in vehicles. With the situation remaining dynamic, further updates are expected as the storm progresses.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
The sports world is abuzz with anticipation as the trailer for the documentary series ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ makes its debut. This ambitious project, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 16, promises to offer an in-depth exploration of the New England Patriots’ reign from 2001 to 2019, a period marked by remarkable
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
2 mins ago
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
Digital Cold War: Navigating the AI Landscape Amid U.S.-China Tensions
2 mins ago
Digital Cold War: Navigating the AI Landscape Amid U.S.-China Tensions
Grove Mountain Partners Acquires Major Stake in Plimpton and Hills: A New Chapter Begins
1 min ago
Grove Mountain Partners Acquires Major Stake in Plimpton and Hills: A New Chapter Begins
Polarized Sunglasses Spotlight Hidden Alligator Threat in Viral Instagram Video
1 min ago
Polarized Sunglasses Spotlight Hidden Alligator Threat in Viral Instagram Video
Netflix's 2024 Lineup: Top Five Shows to Watch
2 mins ago
Netflix's 2024 Lineup: Top Five Shows to Watch
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
43 seconds
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
1 min
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
2 mins
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
3 mins
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
3 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
4 mins
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
4 mins
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
4 mins
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
6 mins
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
31 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app