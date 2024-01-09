Urgent Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Greenville and Spartanburg Amid Heavy Upstate Storms

In an urgent announcement by the National Weather Service (NWS), flash flood warnings have been issued for Greenville and Spartanburg counties in South Carolina. The warnings are in effect until late afternoon of January 9th, with Greenville County under alert until 3 p.m., and Spartanburg County until 5 p.m. The dire announcement comes in the wake of heavy storms in the Upstate region that have already deposited approximately 2.5 to 3 inches of rain.

Additional Rainfall Predicted

The NWS forecasts an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, exacerbating the already precarious situation. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, especially along the I-85 and I-385 corridors and in the northern half of Greenville County. Floodwaters are expected to rise notably in low-lying areas along the Reedy River, casting a shadow over Unity and Cleveland Parks.

Impact on Infrastructure and Transportation

City officials in Greenville have taken preemptive measures, closing portions of the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Unity Park, and several underpasses and bridges due to flooding. Meadow Street has joined the list of closures as a result of the deluge. The flood’s effects are not confined to roadways. Wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph recorded in Pickens County pose additional risks such as falling tree limbs and flying debris.

Flight Delays and Safety Precautions

The severe weather has also disrupted air travel, causing flight delays at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. The FAA has grounded all flights to Atlanta airport until at least 12 p.m. The NWS has sternly warned against driving through flooded roads, emphasizing that most flood deaths occur in vehicles. With the situation remaining dynamic, further updates are expected as the storm progresses.