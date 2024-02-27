Urgent Appeal: Help Find Missing Juvenile Shawn Samuel in Port Wentworth

Port Wentworth Police Department has issued an urgent appeal for public assistance in locating Shawn Samuel, a missing juvenile last observed in Pooler, at the intersection of Spring Lakes Dr and Fall Lake Way, on February 9, 2024, at precisely 2:47 PM. Samuel, who is described as 5'5" tall and weighing around 170lbs, was last seen donning a distinctive yellow and blue polo shirt complemented by yellow Jordans, making him easily recognizable.

Community Response and Law Enforcement Efforts

In response to Samuel's disappearance, local authorities have intensified their search efforts, with both the Port Wentworth Police Department and the Chatham County 911 Center spearheading the search. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that could lead to Samuel’s safe return. Law enforcement agencies have emphasized the importance of community involvement in cases such as these, acknowledging that public assistance can often be crucial in locating missing individuals.

Description and Last Known Location

Shawn Samuel's last known location has raised concerns due to its busy nature, with the intersection of Spring Lakes Dr and Fall Lake Way being a hub of activity. This detail, along with Samuel's distinct attire at the time of his disappearance, has been shared in hopes that witnesses might come forward with valuable information. Authorities have provided a detailed description of Samuel, focusing on his height, weight, and the unique yellow and blue color scheme of his clothing, in an effort to make identification by the public easier.

How to Help

For those looking to assist in the search for Shawn Samuel, the Port Wentworth Police Department and the Chatham County 911 Center are the primary points of contact. The public is encouraged to keep an eye out for anyone matching Samuel’s description and to report any potential sightings or information directly to law enforcement officials. The collective effort of the community and the authorities is crucial in ensuring Samuel’s safe return.

As the search for Shawn Samuel continues, the community remains hopeful for his safe recovery. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance and the role of public assistance in locating missing individuals. The efforts of both the community and law enforcement agencies highlight the collective responsibility towards the safety and well-being of our young citizens.