Urban One to Discuss Q3 2023 Results; Rekor Systems Acquires All Traffic Data Services

Urban One, Inc., a diversified media company primarily targeting Black Americans and urban consumers, has announced a conference call scheduled for January 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The call is organized to present the company’s financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2023. Open to investors, analysts, and interested parties, the call offers both toll-free and international dial-in options.

Replay Availability and Forward-Looking Statements

A replay of the conference call will be available until January 18, 2024. This can be accessed via phone and will also be hosted on Urban One’s corporate website for seven days post-call. The company has issued a cautionary note regarding the forward-looking nature of statements made in the press release. It advises that reliance on such statements involves risks due to various factors. These include the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, government restrictions, fluctuations in consumer confidence and spending, and the availability of capital.

Urban One’s Media Reach

Urban One’s portfolio includes ownership of TV One, LLC, operation of 72 broadcast stations under the Radio One brand, and control of Reach Media, Inc., which syndicates popular radio shows. The company also owns iOne Digital, a digital platform serving the African American community with news, entertainment, and social content.

Rekor Systems’ Acquisition of All Traffic Data Services

In other business news, Rekor Systems Inc. announced the completion of the acquisition of All Traffic Data Services LLC (ATD). This acquisition, valued at $19 million through a combination of cash and stock, expands Rekor’s urban mobility operations across the country’s western region and strengthens its position in the Southeast. ATD is projected to generate approximately $9.5 million in revenue and an estimated $3 million in EBITDA for the fiscal year 2023. Rekor Systems will host a special investor conference call on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, to discuss this significant development.