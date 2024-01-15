Urban League of Hampton Roads Celebrates 40 Years of Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy

The Urban League of Hampton Roads marked a significant milestone in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with its 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Breakfast. This year's event, held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, was particularly momentous as it marked the return to an in-person gathering for the first time since the pandemic's onset.

Return to Unity

The breakfast served as a platform to acknowledge the tireless efforts of eight community leaders who have been instrumental in promoting social and economic equality, aligning with Dr. King's vision. Gilbert Bland, president & CEO of the Urban League, highlighted the diversity of the over 1,400 attendees. He further emphasized the sense of unity and camaraderie fostered by the event, underlining the sense of resilience displayed in the face of adversity.

Legacy of Leadership

The event saw Former Governor Douglas Wilder being awarded with the lifetime achievement award. Wilder, who made history as the first elected African American governor in U.S. history, was recognized for his instrumental role in establishing MLK Day, creating an impactful legacy of leadership.

Carrying Forward the Torch

Keynote speaker Dr. Clint Smith, author of the New York Times bestseller 'How the Word is Passed', spoke eloquently of the importance of carrying forward the fight for freedom and equality. Smith drew parallels to Dr. King's beliefs in eradicating poverty and ensuring universal access to housing, education, and employment. He stressed on the significance of community and solidarity in advancing social justice, acknowledging the progress made, while also highlighting the work that remains.

The 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Breakfast served as a beacon of hope and unity, a tribute to Dr. King's enduring legacy, and a call to action to continue the work of promoting social and economic equality.