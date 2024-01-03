Urban League of Greater Madison’s Expungement Clinic: A Second Chance for Minor Offenders

The Urban League of Greater Madison has been offering a monthly Expungement Clinic since 2019, aimed at assisting individuals with minor criminal records to move past their mistakes. The initiative, conceived by Alex Lodge, an attorney with Foley and Lardner in Madison, and Nia Trammell, then chair of the Urban League’s board and presently a Dane County judge, focuses on enhancing the prospects for their clients to secure stable employment and housing.

The Expungement Clinic: A Beacon of Hope

The clinic offers free legal services to low-income Wisconsin residents, guiding them in their quest for expungements, pardons, or clearing of arrest records. Expungement in Wisconsin, however, has its constraints. It is confined to nonviolent crimes committed by individuals under 25. The decision for expungement eligibility lies with the judge at the time of sentencing and is contingent on the completion of the sentence.

Pardons: A Pathway to Restored Rights

Pardons, on the other hand, can restore certain civil rights and privileges. Applicants must meet stringent prerequisites to be considered for a pardon. They must have no open criminal cases, must have completed any supervision at least five years prior, and cannot be on a sex offender registry. The clinic supports applicants throughout the rigorous process, ensuring all necessary steps are accurately undertaken.

Impact and Accomplishments

Over the course of 2022 and 2023, the clinic has made significant strides in its mission. It has successfully aided around 25 individuals in obtaining pardons and between five and ten people in receiving expungements. Furthermore, it has assisted in amending or removing 400 to 500 arrest records from the state’s background reports, marking a significant impact on the lives of many Wisconsin residents.