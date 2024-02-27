Urban League of Greater Chattanooga Hosts Open House, Celebrates Black History Month

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga (ULGC) is marking Black History Month with an open house and reception, inviting the community to engage with its transformative work. Scheduled for Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m. at 401 E. M.L. King Blvd., Suite 301 in Chattanooga, this event stands as a beacon of education, empowerment, and community engagement.

Spotlight on Community Engagement

At the core of Tuesday's event is the aim to enrich community knowledge and participation. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore the various programs and services offered by the ULGC, ranging from economic empowerment to educational advancement. The open house seeks to not only showcase the organization's impact but also to foster deeper connections within the Chattanooga community.

A Journey Through the ULGC's Impact

Guests at the open house will be taken on a guided tour of the ULGC's facilities, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the organization's day-to-day operations and its broad impact on the community. This hands-on experience is designed to illustrate the tangible effects of the ULGC's programs, from youth mentorship initiatives to workforce development projects. It's an opportunity for the Chattanooga community to witness the organization's commitment to uplifting and empowering its members.

Joining the Celebration

The ULGC's open house is a free event, open to all who are interested in learning more about the organization and its contributions to the Chattanooga community. For those looking to attend, registration details and additional information can be found on the ULGC's website at www.ulchatt.net or by calling 423-756-1762. It's a chance for the Chattanooga community to come together, learn, and celebrate the achievements and ongoing work of the Urban League during Black History Month.

As the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga continues to make strides in community empowerment and development, events like this open house play a crucial role in highlighting the importance of community engagement and support. It's an invitation to the Chattanooga community and beyond to be a part of something bigger, to contribute to the collective effort of making a difference in the lives of many.