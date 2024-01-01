Urban Heat Islands: The Burning Issue of Racial and Socio-Economic Disparities

In the United States, a distinct phenomenon known as ‘heat islands’ is becoming an increasingly pressing concern. This phenomenon is observed in urban areas where non-white, lower-income neighborhoods are significantly hotter than their predominantly white counterparts. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has dubbed these areas ‘heat islands’ due to their elevated temperatures, which contribute to a higher incidence of heat-related illnesses.

The Historical Roots of Heat Islands

The disparity in temperatures can be traced back to the historical policies of segregation, such as redlining. These policies deemed non-white areas as undesirable for investment, leading to an inadequate allocation of resources for these neighborhoods. This resulted in fewer trees and an excess of concrete structures, which are known to increase heat absorption and radiation. Moreover, this lack of greenery has exacerbated the urban heat island effect, making these neighborhoods considerably hotter than others.

Chicago: A Case Study in Urban Heat Islands

Chicago, a city known more for its chilling winters than its scorching summers, provides a stark example of the deadly impact of heat islands. During a heatwave in 1995, over 700 lives were lost, with the majority of the fatalities occurring in segregated, non-white neighborhoods. A subsequent study revealed that formerly redlined neighborhoods in the city are nearly 5F hotter on average than other areas.

Addressing the Issue: Heat Map Projects and Cool Infrastructures

In response to this growing issue, Chicago has commenced a ‘heat map’ project to identify the areas most severely affected by heat islands. The objective of this project is to help the city address these disparities. Concurrently, other cities like Los Angeles are fighting heat islands by installing ‘cool’ roads and roofs. However, these solutions often come with unintended consequences. For instance, ‘cool pavements’ might reduce the overall temperature but can inadvertently increase temperatures for pedestrians.

The Urgency of Addressing Heat Islands

The urgency to address heat islands is underlined by projections indicating a notable increase in days with temperatures above 90F by 2050 in cities like Chicago. Such conditions could lead to more heat-related illnesses and fatalities. The challenge lies in preparing for these future heatwaves in a manner that ensures equal survival chances for all residents, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

In 2022, Houston, Texas, another city grappling with the effects of urban heat islands, recorded the highest number of days with unsafe ozone levels. This has further escalated the health impacts on vulnerable communities, predominantly communities of color. While the local government has invested in long-term climate action plans, these initiatives primarily focus on flood mitigation and air quality monitoring, often overlooking the effects of heat and environmental hazards. There is a growing need to integrate climate adaptation actions with sustainability goals to establish a resilient framework that addresses climate and health risks from compound hazards, particularly in the Eastern neighborhoods.