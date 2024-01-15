Urban Development Center in Financial Strife After Funding Cut

The Urban Development Center (UDC) of Pensacola is grappling with financial woes following the decision of the Escambia County Children’s Trust (ECT) not to renew funding for its underperforming YouthFirst Century program. The program had fallen significantly short of its goal of reaching a target demographic of children.

Underperformance and Funding Woes

Originally granted a $1.2 million contract to serve 750 children aged 11-18 over a span of three years, the UDC managed to reach a mere 30 children within that specified age range. Despite the low numbers, the UDC sought a reimbursement of $189,256.70 for the first year, which roughly translates to an alarming $6,308 per child in the target age group.

Additional Financial Struggles

Further compounding their financial issues, the UDC had also received a $61,925 unsecured loan from the Town of Century for the purpose of purchasing computers and workbooks. The UDC had promised repayment after receiving ECT funds. However, evidence of repayment remains murky with only a claimed $20,000 paid back, according to an audio recording from a council meeting.

Extension Request and Unclear Expenses

UDC CEO Jessica Griffen has put forth a request for an extension on the remaining $41,295 balance, proposing a new deadline of March 31, 2024, citing slow financial receivables. The reimbursement request to ECT included a variety of expenses such as personnel, travel, advertising, supplies, field trips, sub-grants, and professional services, totaling to $189,256.70 for 56 children serviced, with less than half being within the intended age group.