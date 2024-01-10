en English
Pets

Uranium Mining Near Grand Canyon Stirs Controversy Amid Environmental Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Uranium Mining Near Grand Canyon Stirs Controversy Amid Environmental Concerns

Despite substantial opposition from tribal groups and environmental advocates, Energy Fuels Inc. has initiated uranium mining near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. The project, known as the Pinyon Plain Mine, has stirred up a wave of concerns, primarily around potential groundwater contamination and cultural and spiritual damage to the Havasupai Tribe.

Uranium Mining Amid Controversy

The region is renowned for its high-grade uranium ore, a critical resource in the production of nuclear power. President Biden’s administration has identified nuclear power as a key component of its strategy to achieve a net-zero energy grid by 2050. This has intensified the controversy surrounding the uranium mining operation.

The mining activities are now underway despite President Biden establishing the Baaj Nwaavjo I tah Kukveni National Monument to prevent the development of nearly 600 active mining claims within its borders. The mine, however, met state water quality standards for discharges and demonstrated the use of the latest technology to prevent any discharges from filtering into groundwater.

Phoenix’s Food Scene and More

In other news, the Phoenix metro area’s culinary landscape is in the spotlight, with a curated guide to the top 50 essential restaurants from a list of 100 now available. This guide serves as a roadmap to various cuisines, including Mexican, Italian, fine dining, pizza, and burgers, ensuring every food lover finds a fitting destination.

Phoenix residents can expect a sunny day with high temperatures near 60 degrees, cooling down to around 40 degrees at night.

A Canine Escape Artist

In a heartwarming and slightly comical incident, a husky from the Lost Our Home pet rescue managed to escape from its kennel. The adventurous canine was found enjoying some food and even attempting to release other dogs from the facility, proving that the spirit of camaraderie extends far beyond our human realm.

Pets United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

