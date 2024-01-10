Uranium Mining Near Grand Canyon Stirs Controversy Amid Environmental Concerns

Despite substantial opposition from tribal groups and environmental advocates, Energy Fuels Inc. has initiated uranium mining near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. The project, known as the Pinyon Plain Mine, has stirred up a wave of concerns, primarily around potential groundwater contamination and cultural and spiritual damage to the Havasupai Tribe.

The region is renowned for its high-grade uranium ore, a critical resource in the production of nuclear power. President Biden’s administration has identified nuclear power as a key component of its strategy to achieve a net-zero energy grid by 2050. This has intensified the controversy surrounding the uranium mining operation.

The mining activities are now underway despite President Biden establishing the Baaj Nwaavjo I tah Kukveni National Monument to prevent the development of nearly 600 active mining claims within its borders. The mine, however, met state water quality standards for discharges and demonstrated the use of the latest technology to prevent any discharges from filtering into groundwater.

