en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Uranium Mining Near Grand Canyon Renews Environmental Concerns

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Uranium Mining Near Grand Canyon Renews Environmental Concerns

In a move that has stirred unease among environmentalists and tribes, uranium mining operations have commenced near the Grand Canyon, Arizona, a region rich with high-grade uranium ore. This development is seen as a crucial cog in the Biden Administration’s ambitious plan to establish a net-zero energy grid by 2050, leveraging nuclear power.

Unveiling the Controversial Pinyon Plain Uranium Mine

Located approximately 10 miles south of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim, within the newly declared Baaj Nwaavjo I tah Kukveni National Monument, the Pinyon Plain Mine opened its doors last December. The mine, run by Energy Fuels Inc, plans to operate for about 28 months, following a four-month ramp up period.

The inauguration of the mine has sparked controversy, especially from the Havasupai Tribe and environmental organizations, who fear groundwater contamination and potential harm to their sacred sites and religious practices. They have been vocal opponents of the mine for years.

Administration’s Stance and Potential Implications

President Joe Biden’s establishment of the national monument was aimed at preventing nearly 600 active mining claims within its borders. Yet, the commencement of operations at the Pinyon Plain Mine has raised questions about the future of uranium mining in the area, specifically relating to the type of ore to be processed and the duration of mining activities.

Notably, the region holds some of the nation’s highest grade uranium ore. The U.S Geological Survey has noted no impact on groundwater resources from past breccia pipe mining in the monument zone. However, concerns linger as the potential environmental implications of this mining operation remain under scrutiny.

0
Local News United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
17 mins ago
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
City officials in Kamloops are taking decisive steps to assess the financial strain of responsibilities that have been shifted from the provincial government onto the municipality. A motion has been set into play by council member Katie Neustaeter for the creation of a comprehensive report. This report will serve to calculate the costs borne by
Kamloops City Council to Quantify Burden of Offloaded Provincial Responsibilities
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: Schedule Changes and Service Adjustments
3 hours ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: Schedule Changes and Service Adjustments
Union County Board of Supervisors Conducts Inaugural Meeting, Reshuffles Leadership
3 hours ago
Union County Board of Supervisors Conducts Inaugural Meeting, Reshuffles Leadership
St. Louis County Executive Highlights Economic Progress and Future Plans
1 hour ago
St. Louis County Executive Highlights Economic Progress and Future Plans
Subdivision Residents Tackle Persistent Dirty Water Issues Amid Health Concerns
2 hours ago
Subdivision Residents Tackle Persistent Dirty Water Issues Amid Health Concerns
Unexpected Twist in Mutare City's Search for a New Town Clerk
3 hours ago
Unexpected Twist in Mutare City's Search for a New Town Clerk
Latest Headlines
World News
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
17 seconds
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
1 min
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
3 mins
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
3 mins
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
5 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
8 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
10 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
12 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
13 mins
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app