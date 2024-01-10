Uranium Mining Near Grand Canyon Renews Environmental Concerns

In a move that has stirred unease among environmentalists and tribes, uranium mining operations have commenced near the Grand Canyon, Arizona, a region rich with high-grade uranium ore. This development is seen as a crucial cog in the Biden Administration’s ambitious plan to establish a net-zero energy grid by 2050, leveraging nuclear power.

Unveiling the Controversial Pinyon Plain Uranium Mine

Located approximately 10 miles south of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim, within the newly declared Baaj Nwaavjo I tah Kukveni National Monument, the Pinyon Plain Mine opened its doors last December. The mine, run by Energy Fuels Inc, plans to operate for about 28 months, following a four-month ramp up period.

The inauguration of the mine has sparked controversy, especially from the Havasupai Tribe and environmental organizations, who fear groundwater contamination and potential harm to their sacred sites and religious practices. They have been vocal opponents of the mine for years.

Administration’s Stance and Potential Implications

President Joe Biden’s establishment of the national monument was aimed at preventing nearly 600 active mining claims within its borders. Yet, the commencement of operations at the Pinyon Plain Mine has raised questions about the future of uranium mining in the area, specifically relating to the type of ore to be processed and the duration of mining activities.

Notably, the region holds some of the nation’s highest grade uranium ore. The U.S Geological Survey has noted no impact on groundwater resources from past breccia pipe mining in the monument zone. However, concerns linger as the potential environmental implications of this mining operation remain under scrutiny.