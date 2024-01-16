Ur-Energy CEO to Discuss Company Operations at The Microcap Conference

In a significant development, Colorado-based uranium mining firm Ur-Energy Inc. has revealed that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will take the stage at The Microcap Conference hosted at Caesar's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino. Scheduled from January 30 to February 1, 2024, the conference is a coveted event that hosts presentations from microcap businesses across diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, financial services, and energy.

John Cash to Address The Microcap Conference

In his presentation on January 31, 2024, Cash is expected to share an update on the company's operations, with a key focus on the return to commercial operations at the Lost Creek ISR uranium mine in 2023. The CEO will also shed light on the company's sales contract book and provide insights into the current uranium market.

Ur-Energy's Operations and Future Plans

Ur-Energy, which operates out of Littleton, Colorado, with a registered office in Ottawa, Ontario, runs the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Since its inception, the facility has produced approximately 2.7 million pounds of U3O8. The company is also gearing up to construct a second in-situ recovery uranium facility at Shirley Basin in Wyoming. In addition, Ur-Energy is in the midst of obtaining necessary amendments for the expansion of the Lost Creek site.

Ur-Energy's Trading Information

Ur-Energy is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol 'URG' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under 'URE'. In the announcement, the company also included a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, advising that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations.