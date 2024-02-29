UPtv's 'Bring the Spring' Lineup: Dennis Quaid's Gospel Debut, New Romances, and Easter Celebrations

March heralds a season of renewal and rejuvenation, and UPtv's 'Bring the Spring' lineup is perfectly poised to embody this spirit. From the World Premiere of Dennis Quaid's Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners to a selection of new romance movies and beloved Bible stories, the network's programming is a curated mix designed to inspire and uplift. Hector Campos, UPtv's senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, emphasizes the network's commitment to celebrating the essence of Easter and new beginnings through an array of engaging content.

Spotlight on Dennis Quaid's Gospel Debut

At the heart of the 'Bring the Spring' event is the highly anticipated gospel music special featuring Emmy Image Award and Golden Globe nominee, Dennis Quaid. Known for his extensive career in acting and music, Quaid ventures into the gospel genre with a powerful performance that includes both classic hymns and original compositions. Accompanied by a candid conversation with Gospel music legend Bill Gaither, Quaid shares his personal journey of redemption, offering viewers a message of hope and eternal optimism.

New Romance Premieres Every Sunday

Adding to the seasonal celebration, UPtv introduces a new romance movie every Sunday night, promising viewers heartfelt stories of love and discovery. Highlights include A Royal Makeover, where an all-American discovers his royal lineage and undergoes a transformation under the guidance of a royal expert, and Sweetly Salted, featuring a food critic who seeks redemption by going undercover in the very kitchen she critiqued. These stories, among others, explore themes of identity, redemption, and love, resonating with the network's message of hope and renewal.

Easter Classics and Sweepstakes

To deepen the Easter experience, UPtv's lineup also includes marathons of hit series and Bible movies on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, allowing families to reconnect with biblical narratives and the true meaning of the holiday. Moreover, viewers are invited to participate in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a gift card to refresh their homes for the spring season, further extending the spirit of renewal beyond the screen.

As UPtv's 'Bring the Spring' programming unfolds, it offers more than just entertainment; it presents an opportunity for reflection, renewal, and joy. Through a diverse array of content, including the remarkable debut of Dennis Quaid in the gospel music scene, the network continues to be a beacon of light and inspiration, inviting families to come together and celebrate the essence of Easter and the promise of new beginnings.