en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Upstate New York Braces for First Major Snowfall; NYSDOT Emphasizes Winter Driving Safety

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Upstate New York Braces for First Major Snowfall; NYSDOT Emphasizes Winter Driving Safety

As the Upstate New York region braces for its first significant snowfall of the season, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is emphasizing the crucial role of snowplows and winter driving safety. With the NYSDOT and the New York Thruway Authority having plowed millions of miles of road in the previous season, the importance of giving snowplows ample space, reducing speed, and refraining from passing them is being stressed.

Anticipating the Storm

The storm, developing out west, is tracking towards the Northeast, with forecasters predicting 6 to 12 inches of snow in the main storm path. Coastal areas of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are likely to face the brunt of the storm, with the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding, in addition to snowfall. The western states are already experiencing the storm’s impact, and it is expected to expand northward into colder regions suitable for snowfall over the Ohio Valley.

Preparing for Winter Driving

With the impending storm, the NYSDOT has highlighted vehicle winterization as a critical aspect of preparing for winter driving. This includes checking tire tread and pressure, maintaining fluid levels, replacing worn-out wiper blades, testing the car battery, and packing an emergency kit. These steps are aimed at ensuring the safety of drivers and others on the road during adverse weather conditions.

The Long-awaited Snowfall

The city of New York might see the end of a 688-day absence of significant snowfall, with forecasters predicting over an inch of snow this weekend. However, snowfall totals remain uncertain due to the influence of warm air from the ocean. The storm is predicted to taper off by Sunday, with the possibility of another storm developing next week. This potential snowfall comes after a record-setting warm year in 2023, marking one of the longest streaks without significant snowfall in the city’s history.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Viral Video Sparks Conversation on Overcrowded Train Travel in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Road Resurfacing Project Commences on Ballynagarrick Road, Carryduff

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Red Sea Vessels Disable AIS Amid Houthi Threats: Safety or Hazard?

By Muhammad Jawad

STB Rejects Canadian National Railway's Bid to Acquire Springfield Line

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Transport Companies Embrace Expansion and Technological Advancement ...
@Security · 4 mins
Transport Companies Embrace Expansion and Technological Advancement ...
heart comment 0
Houthi Group Targets Cargo Vessel ‘CMA CGM TAGE’, Threatens to Block Red Sea Route

By Safak Costu

Houthi Group Targets Cargo Vessel 'CMA CGM TAGE', Threatens to Block Red Sea Route
Panama Canal’s Drought Crisis: A Threat to Global Trade

By BNN Correspondents

Panama Canal's Drought Crisis: A Threat to Global Trade
Navigating the Future of the Global Taxi Sector: A Human-Centric Approach

By Nitish Verma

Navigating the Future of the Global Taxi Sector: A Human-Centric Approach
The Crucial Role of America-Class Ships and USS Carney Amidst Rising Tensions

By Rafia Tasleem

The Crucial Role of America-Class Ships and USS Carney Amidst Rising Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
20 seconds
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
1 min
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
1 min
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
2 mins
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
2 mins
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
2 mins
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
3 mins
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
3 mins
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app