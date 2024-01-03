Upstate New York Braces for First Major Snowfall; NYSDOT Emphasizes Winter Driving Safety

As the Upstate New York region braces for its first significant snowfall of the season, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is emphasizing the crucial role of snowplows and winter driving safety. With the NYSDOT and the New York Thruway Authority having plowed millions of miles of road in the previous season, the importance of giving snowplows ample space, reducing speed, and refraining from passing them is being stressed.

Anticipating the Storm

The storm, developing out west, is tracking towards the Northeast, with forecasters predicting 6 to 12 inches of snow in the main storm path. Coastal areas of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are likely to face the brunt of the storm, with the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding, in addition to snowfall. The western states are already experiencing the storm’s impact, and it is expected to expand northward into colder regions suitable for snowfall over the Ohio Valley.

Preparing for Winter Driving

With the impending storm, the NYSDOT has highlighted vehicle winterization as a critical aspect of preparing for winter driving. This includes checking tire tread and pressure, maintaining fluid levels, replacing worn-out wiper blades, testing the car battery, and packing an emergency kit. These steps are aimed at ensuring the safety of drivers and others on the road during adverse weather conditions.

The Long-awaited Snowfall

The city of New York might see the end of a 688-day absence of significant snowfall, with forecasters predicting over an inch of snow this weekend. However, snowfall totals remain uncertain due to the influence of warm air from the ocean. The storm is predicted to taper off by Sunday, with the possibility of another storm developing next week. This potential snowfall comes after a record-setting warm year in 2023, marking one of the longest streaks without significant snowfall in the city’s history.