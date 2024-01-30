Upshur County Hosts Republican Candidate Forum Ahead of Primaries

In the lead-up to the Republican primary elections slated for March 5, 2024, and the onset of early voting on February 20, Upshur County, Texas, hosted a Republican candidate forum. The forum, held on a Monday, served as a platform for candidates to directly interact with local residents and articulate their achievements and plans for the future.
A Platform for Engagement
The forum's primary objective was to enlighten voters about the candidates and their platforms. Cynthia Ridgeway, the president of the Cherokee Rose Republican Women's Club, underscored the significance of voters having comprehensive knowledge about the candidates. She pointed out that these forums are instrumental in promoting informed decision-making during the primaries.
Sheriff Larry Webb's Re-election Ambitions
Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb, who is pursuing re-election, emphasized the critical role these forums play for his campaign. Webb stated that the residents of Upshur County greatly appreciate direct engagement and communication with their sheriff. He further expounded on his past accomplishments and his aspiration to continue his tenure in office.
House District 5 Candidates Make Their Case
Additionally, Dewey Collier and Jeff Fletcher, candidates vying for House District 5, laid out their qualifications to the voters. Fletcher, in particular, highlighted his knack for navigating through the complexities of legislative procedures. These interactions form a crucial part of the candidates' strategy to connect with voters ahead of the primaries.