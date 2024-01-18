Upcoming Snow Showers to Bring Accumulations Across Lakeshore Regions

Residents across the lakeshore regions brace themselves for upcoming snow showers, as forecasted by Your Weather Authority on JET 24 and FOX 66. Light snow showers are anticipated for Thursday morning and afternoon, with potential accumulations of 1-2 inches near the lakeshore and up to 1 inch from Meadville to Warren. As dusk sets in, the snow showers are predicted to dwindle, only to resume later in the night.

Tougher Conditions Expected on Friday

Friday's forecast suggests a heftier snowfall, with lakeshore counties expecting an additional 2-5 inches and 1-3 inches anticipated from Meadville to Warren. By the afternoon, the snow showers will transition to lake-effect and are forecasted to taper off overnight.

Saturday Brings Traditional Snowbelt Snow

Saturday's weather is predicted to bring traditional snowbelt snow, with bands extending from Lake Huron down to Crawford County, resulting in 2-4 inches of accumulation in the snow belts and 1-3 inches in other areas by Saturday night. An additional accumulation of up to an inch is possible early Sunday.

The Impact on Transportation and Power Outages

With the snow showers comes the potential for transportation difficulties and power outages. Measures are being taken by the Baltimore Gas and Electric to prepare for the predicted weather. Road users are advised to anticipate snowy road problems, especially on Friday morning. The expected snow accumulation and its impact on travel and school operations are also raising concerns among the residents. The cold temperatures and wind chills over the weekend are adding to these worries, but milder readings are expected next week.