Upcoming Property Tax Deadline Looms for El Paso Residents

As the clock ticks towards the end of January, the residents of El Paso, Texas are bracing themselves for the upcoming property tax deadline. Wednesday, January 31, looms as the final date to settle property tax dues without accruing penalties and interest charges for late payments. Amid the hustle and bustle of tax season, the Central Appraisal Office is stepping in to make the process a little easier.

Mobile Bank Service to Ease Tax Payments

From January 25 to January 31, the Central Appraisal Office is providing a unique service, the Mobile Bank at 5801 Trowbridge. Operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., this service aims to assist taxpayers in making their payments in person. Whether you prefer to pay by cash, check, or money order, the Mobile Bank service accepts all. However, it's crucial to bring the tax bill along for the transaction.

Online Payments for Convenience

For those who prefer digital transactions, the Tax Office has made provisions to pay property taxes online. Taxpayers can access their property tax bills and make payments through the Tax Office website by simply selecting the 'Pay Your Taxes' option. This digital facility provides a convenient and quick way to settle tax dues without stepping out of the house.

Support for Taxpayers

Should taxpayers require further assistance or information regarding property tax payments, they can reach out to the tax office. By dialing (915) 212-0106 or sending an email to citytaxoffice@elpasotexas.gov, individuals can have their tax-related queries addressed promptly. The tax office stands ready to offer support, ensuring that every taxpayer navigates this season with ease.

Reflecting on the November general election, it's worth noting that over 80% of voters approved a total of $18 billion in property tax cuts. These cuts should be evident in the property tax bills due by January 31, potentially easing the burden for many.