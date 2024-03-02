Up Stage Theater: 20 Years of Storytelling in Baton Rouge

For over two decades, the Up Stage Theater Company has been a beacon of storytelling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, weaving the fabric of community life into its productions. Founded by Ava Brewster-Turner, the theater prides itself on presenting life's narratives, ranging from personal triumphs and struggles to broader societal issues such as gun violence and politics. Brewster-Turner's passion for making a difference through theater has not only entertained but also touched the lives of many in the city.

Brewster-Turner's Vision and Impact

Ava Brewster-Turner's vision for the Up Stage Theater Company was always clear: to touch lives and make a difference through the power of storytelling. Over the years, the theater has been home to many productions that reflect the community's diverse experiences and challenges. From stories about neighbors and family life to pressing social issues, the theater has become a platform for dialogue and reflection. Brewster-Turner's dedication to teaching and storytelling has left an indelible mark on the Baton Rouge community, inspiring both audiences and actors alike.

A Home Filled with History

Today, the Up Stage Theater Company calls a venue on Wooddale Boulevard near Tom Drive its home. The theater space, which houses seats from the old Broadmoor Theater, is a piece of Baton Rouge history itself. This setting provides a unique atmosphere for the company's productions, connecting past and present. The theater's ability to adapt and find new homes throughout its history speaks to its resilience and enduring relevance to the community it serves.

Looking Ahead: "Mud Row" and Beyond

As the Up Stage Theater Company prepares for its next production, "Mud Row," opening in May, the anticipation and excitement are palpable. Brewster-Turner views each production as an opportunity to share and connect with audiences on a deeper level. The success of the theater is measured not just in entertainment value but in the stories shared and the conversations sparked. With every curtain call, the Up Stage Theater reiterates its commitment to storytelling and its impact on the Baton Rouge community.

The legacy of the Up Stage Theater Company and Ava Brewster-Turner's vision is a testament to the power of the arts in shaping and reflecting community life. As the theater continues to tell the stories of Baton Rouge, its role as a community cornerstone remains unwavering. The anticipation for "Mud Row" and future productions underscores the theater's ongoing relevance and the continuous desire for storytelling that touches the heart and mind.