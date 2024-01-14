Unyielding Winter Storm Ravages Maine Coast, Sweeps Cabin Ashore

A winter tempest descended upon Owls Head, Maine on Tuesday, bringing with it powerful gales and a surge in water levels that led to extensive coastal damage and flooding. The severity of the storm was captured on Wednesday, as a video recorded a cabin being swept onto a rocky shore after water levels swelled to nearly 14 feet—surpassing the flood stage of 12 feet.

Washed Ashore: A Cabin’s Voyage

The footage, filmed by C.L. Alden, reveals the cabin’s tumultuous journey originating from a nearby island. As the cabin bobbed in the churning waters, it was eventually beached by the relentless waves, a potent reminder of the storm’s unyielding force.

Storm’s Wrath: Coastal Devastation

Beyond the displaced cabin, the storm’s wrath manifested itself in other parts of the community. Georgetown, nestled southwest of Owls Head, witnessed a dining room being ripped from a building due to the tempest. The video further highlights a home in Trenton, Maine, getting battered by the surging waves, a testament to the storm’s indiscriminate fury.

Storm Warning: A Cautionary Forecast

In light of the escalating situation, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Storm Warning for coastal Maine effective until Saturday afternoon. With forecasted winds reaching speeds of 40-50 mph, and gusts potentially soaring to nearly 70 mph, wave heights are expected to peak between 13-18 feet. In the face of such hazardous seas, the NWS cautions of risks that could capsize or damage vessels and diminish visibility. The peak storm surge may escalate to 3.5 feet, sparking widespread moderate to major coastal flooding.