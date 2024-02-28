Unwind and Rejuvenate: AARP Oklahoma Launches Free Sound Bath Meditation Series in Tulsa

AARP Oklahoma in collaboration with Guthrie Green introduces a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting wellness and relaxation within the Tulsa community through a series of free Sound Bath meditation events. Scheduled to unfold at Fly Loft on various Saturdays from April through December 2023, these sessions promise a unique opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in a world of sound, facilitating deep meditation and relaxation.

Embarking on a Journey of Relaxation

The meticulously planned Sound Bath meditation series is set against the backdrop of Fly Loft, located at 117 N. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK, offering an inviting space for the community to engage in this therapeutic experience. Sana Meditation, known for their expertise in crafting serene and harmonious environments, will lead the sessions. Participants will be enveloped in sounds generated from crystal singing bowls, chimes, and gongs, each instrument playing a pivotal role in inducing a state of deep relaxation and mindfulness.

Health and Harmony Combined

Attendees at these events not only get to experience the profound benefits of sound meditation but are also eligible to receive a complimentary AARP Oklahoma Healthy Habits kit. This thoughtful initiative underscores AARP Oklahoma's commitment to fostering a holistic approach to wellness, emphasizing the importance of nurturing both the mind and body. Additionally, participants stand a chance to win the AARP Oklahoma Soundbath Series sweepstakes, adding an element of excitement to the pursuit of wellness.

Mark Your Calendars

With sessions planned on various Saturdays spanning from April to December 2023, starting at 10 a.m., these events are designed to accommodate the schedules of most participants. This series not only offers a respite from the daily grind but also serves as a testament to the power of community in fostering wellbeing. For those interested in participating or learning more about the sweepstakes rules, further details can be found by visiting AARP Oklahoma's official webpage.

The introduction of the Sound Bath meditation series by AARP Oklahoma and Guthrie Green marks a significant milestone in the promotion of community health and wellness in Tulsa. By offering these sessions free of charge, they are making an invaluable contribution to the mental and physical wellbeing of individuals, encouraging a lifestyle that places a premium on relaxation and mindfulness. As participants look forward to embarking on this auditory journey, the anticipation of its transformative impact on their lives is palpable, promising not just moments of tranquility but a sustained practice of mindfulness and well-being.