Unwavering Community Support Sends Off 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment to Kosovo

With hearts brimming with pride and eyes welled up with unshed tears, several hundred individuals gathered at Georgia Northwestern Technical College to bid farewell to the brave soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment. The ceremony, held on Tuesday morning in Calhoun, marked the unit’s imminent deployment on a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, a testament to their unwavering dedication to serving and protecting.

Unwavering Support

Family, friends, state and local officials, and members of the public flocked to the event, their attendance a clear demonstration of the unwavering support and respect for these soldiers. The soldiers, who hail from armories in Calhoun, Dalton, Cedartown, and Canton, stood tall and proud, their faces a mixture of determination and resolve as they prepared for their mission abroad.

Standing Room Only

The ceremony was so well-attended that it was standing room only. A tangible testament to the community’s strong support for their soldiers. The next morning, first responders from the city and county lined the streets, their sirens a loud and clear salute to the departing soldiers.

Peacekeeping Duties

As the unit embarks on their peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, they carry with them the trust and respect of their community. The weight of their duty is heavy, but they bear it willingly, inspired by the outpouring of support from their home town. The soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, are not just peacekeepers in Kosovo, but also ambassadors of their community’s unwavering support for them.

As the community returns to its everyday rhythm, they do so with a sense of pride and a prayer on their lips for the safe return of their soldiers. The soldiers, on the other hand, carry with them the love and support of their community, a constant reminder of what they are fighting for.