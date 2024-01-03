en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kosovo

Unwavering Community Support Sends Off 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment to Kosovo

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Unwavering Community Support Sends Off 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment to Kosovo

With hearts brimming with pride and eyes welled up with unshed tears, several hundred individuals gathered at Georgia Northwestern Technical College to bid farewell to the brave soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment. The ceremony, held on Tuesday morning in Calhoun, marked the unit’s imminent deployment on a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, a testament to their unwavering dedication to serving and protecting.

Unwavering Support

Family, friends, state and local officials, and members of the public flocked to the event, their attendance a clear demonstration of the unwavering support and respect for these soldiers. The soldiers, who hail from armories in Calhoun, Dalton, Cedartown, and Canton, stood tall and proud, their faces a mixture of determination and resolve as they prepared for their mission abroad.

Standing Room Only

The ceremony was so well-attended that it was standing room only. A tangible testament to the community’s strong support for their soldiers. The next morning, first responders from the city and county lined the streets, their sirens a loud and clear salute to the departing soldiers.

Peacekeeping Duties

As the unit embarks on their peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, they carry with them the trust and respect of their community. The weight of their duty is heavy, but they bear it willingly, inspired by the outpouring of support from their home town. The soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, are not just peacekeepers in Kosovo, but also ambassadors of their community’s unwavering support for them.

As the community returns to its everyday rhythm, they do so with a sense of pride and a prayer on their lips for the safe return of their soldiers. The soldiers, on the other hand, carry with them the love and support of their community, a constant reminder of what they are fighting for.

0
Kosovo Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kosovo

See more
12 hours ago
Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Kosovo in Peacekeeping Mission
On December 30, an atmosphere of solemn commitment and resolve pervaded the Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nearly 50 soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion (Assault Helicopter Battalion), 244th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, convened for a significant occasion – a deployment ceremony marking their forthcoming
Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Kosovo in Peacekeeping Mission
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
4 days ago
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture
5 days ago
Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture
A Refugee's Return: Loresa Dragusha's Journey Back to Pristina
13 hours ago
A Refugee's Return: Loresa Dragusha's Journey Back to Pristina
Kosovo Achieves Visa-Free Travel to the Schengen Area: A Leap Towards EU Integration
2 days ago
Kosovo Achieves Visa-Free Travel to the Schengen Area: A Leap Towards EU Integration
Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone
3 days ago
Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone
Latest Headlines
World News
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
30 seconds
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
34 seconds
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
41 seconds
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
51 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
1 min
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
2 mins
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
2 mins
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
2 mins
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
2 mins
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
9 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
21 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app