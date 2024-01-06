Unveiling New Mexico’s Migration Patterns: More Than Just Numbers

Recent data on migration patterns in New Mexico has unearthed varying motives compelling people to move to and from the state. The state has witnessed a significant influx of newcomers, with 30% being drawn by job prospects, 21% for retirement reasons, and 15.5% attracted by the state’s unique lifestyle. Contrary to expectations, the cost of living doesn’t seem to deter those departing New Mexico, as none reported it as a reason for their exit. On the flip side, 5% of those moving in mentioned an improved cost of living as a key factor in their decision to relocate.

Family Ties and Pandemic Influence

Nationally, the trend of relocating to be closer to family has been gathering steam, accounting for 33.8% of outbound moves from New Mexico. This trend has seen a surge since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to significantly shape the migration landscape.

New Mexico’s Potential Highlighted

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spotlighted New Mexico’s potential, referencing the state’s initiatives to attract and retain residents. These initiatives range from the elimination of taxes on social security for most recipients and a reduction in the Gross Receipts Tax, to the introduction of tuition-free college, expanded early childhood education, job creation, and the promotion of outdoor and cultural amenities. These measures are all part of a concerted effort to position New Mexico as a conducive environment for families to thrive.

New Mexico’s Migration Data 2023

The migration data for 2023 shows that outbound moves stand at 40.4%. Despite this, New Mexico continues to be a preferred destination for movers, ranking 9th for inbound moves in the United Van Lines 47th Annual National Movers Study in 2023. The U-Haul report indicates a 7% decrease in one-way U-Haul customers arriving in New Mexico from 2022, paralleling a 7% fall in departures, suggesting a slowdown in overall moving traffic. Cities like Taos, Alamogordo, Ruidoso, Gallup, Las Cruces, among others, were identified as having a net-gain in the state.