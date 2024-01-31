Unveiling Black Brilliance: The Impact of Black Innovators in STEM and the GBIS 2024 Summit

The history of Black professionals in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) is punctuated with luminous breakthroughs and epoch-making contributions. From George Washington Carver and Neil deGrasse Tyson to Percy Lavon Julian, the landscape of STEM has been permanently enriched by their remarkable endeavors. Julian, a pioneering chemist, was instrumental in the development of cortisone and birth control pills and became the second African American to join the National Academy of Sciences in 1973.

Unsung Heroes and Emerging Stars

Beyond these well-known figures, there are other trailblazers. Take for instance, Dr. Brian Blake, who serves as the President of Georgia State University, known for his significant work in software engineering. His research has attracted substantial funding, influencing the realms of academia and industry alike.

Dr. Valerie E. Taylor, a stalwart in high-performance computing, has not only made notable contributions to the field but has also been a beacon for diversity. Her efforts have earned her several awards and accolades, marking her as an exemplar in the STEM community.

Addressing Bias in AI

In the domain of artificial intelligence (AI), we find innovators such as Joy Buolamwini and Timnit Gebru. Buolamwini founded the Algorithmic Justice League, a pioneering initiative that seeks to tackle digital racial bias in AI. Meanwhile, Gebru has co-authored several research papers discussing the ethical implications of AI technologies, contributing significantly to the discourse on AI ethics.

The GBIS 2024 Summit

Recognizing and celebrating these achievements, the upcoming Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2024 is themed 'Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity'. This summit aims to honor the invaluable contributions made by Black innovators in science and technology, fostering inspiration, opportunity, and engagement within the global STEM community.