Unveiling 'Another Side': Leo Nocentelli's Lost Solo Album Redefines Roots Rock

In 1971, Meters' guitarist Leo Nocentelli recorded a solo album that remained lost for decades, offering an intimate glimpse into the heart of a funk legend. This year, 'Another Side' was finally released, showcasing a different facet of Nocentelli's artistry, influenced by folk music and featuring a deeply personal touch that diverged from his signature funk grooves. The album not only documents what happened in Nocentelli's career but also presents a fascinating 'what could have been,' highlighting his versatility as a musician.

Roots Rock Reimagined

Roots rock, a genre that traditionally emphasized a return to the simpler, folksier elements of music, often overlooked its true origins in Black American music. In New Orleans, where the roots of jazz, blues, and rock'n'roll intertwine, artists like The Meters were already incorporating elements from their rich cultural heritage into their music. 'Another Side' stands as a testament to Nocentelli's deep engagement with the roots of American music, albeit through a more personal and introspective lens than his work with The Meters.

A Journey of Musical Exploration

Recorded during a brief hiatus of The Meters, 'Another Side' reflects Nocentelli's experimental phase, influenced by the likes of James Taylor. The album unveils a softer, more acoustic side of Nocentelli's music, diverging from the funk rhythms he was known for. This solo project underscores his skills as a songwriter and musician, revealing a vulnerability and depth that had been less apparent in his funk compositions. It's a departure that enriches our understanding of Nocentelli's musical legacy.

The Impact of Rediscovery

The release of 'Another Side' not only fills a gap in the history of roots rock but also challenges our understanding of the genre's boundaries. By bringing to light Nocentelli's unreleased work, listeners are invited to reconsider the narrative of roots rock and its evolution. The album serves as a bridge between musical genres, eras, and communities, highlighting the fluidity of American music and the unexplored depths of its artists.

The rediscovery of 'Another Side' by Leo Nocentelli offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the intersections of folk, funk, and roots rock. It underscores the complexity of musical heritage and the ongoing dialogue between artists and their influences. As listeners explore this lost album, they engage with a piece of history that challenges preconceived notions about genre and identity in American music, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the artistry of musicians like Nocentelli.