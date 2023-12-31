Unveiled: Cities Where ‘Real Housewives’ Failed to Launch

In a world that thrives on glamour and drama, Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has served as a riveting window into the opulent lives of affluent women scattered across the globe. Since its inception in 2006, the franchise has expanded, spawning multiple series that span continents. Despite its sweeping success, the franchise’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, recently disclosed that attempts to launch a ‘Real Housewives’ series in at least five cities didn’t materialize.

Challenges in Casting

The cities in question, which include Greenwich, Connecticut; San Francisco, California; Chicago, Illinois; Houston, Texas, and an unspecified region in California’s Wine Country, posed unique challenges in casting the perfect group of women. According to Cohen, the women needed to have robust social connections and a distinctive identity that would resonate with each location’s unique ethos.

Importance of Distinct Identity

Cohen places a significant emphasis on each franchise having its own unique identity and ecosystem that echoes the city’s culture. The franchise seeks to portray the interconnected lives of the cast members, which adds a layer of authenticity and intrigue to the series. The casting process involves scouting women who are regulars on society pages, members of exclusive country clubs, and have pre-existing relationships with each other. The aim is to curate a network of about ten women who can offer viewers an insider’s perspective into their elite circles.

Franchise Continues to Thrive

Despite the unsuccessful attempts to expand into these cities, the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise continues to flourish. The series has managed to captivate audiences worldwide with its blend of luxury, interpersonal dynamics, and drama, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of the rich and the famous. It continues to create distinct series in various other locations, showcasing the diversity of affluent lifestyles across different cultures and cities.