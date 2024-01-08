Unusual Moose Collision Highlights Declining Trend in Maine

In the quiet town of South Thomaston, Maine, an ordinary day took an extraordinary turn when a local man collided with a 600-pound moose while driving his truck. While such occurrences are not unheard of in the state known for its wildlife, this incident became a point of interest due to its rarity in Knox County. Over the last decade, only four other moose-related vehicle accidents have been reported in this region, marking a significant decrease from the 32 reported in the previous ten years.

A Declining Trend

These numbers mirror a broader trend across Maine. Moose collisions have seen a dramatic reduction, plummeting by 65 percent from 618 incidents in 2003 to a mere 216 in the last year. This decline is not just a matter of luck or improved driving skills; it’s directly linked to the dwindling moose population in the state. Wildlife experts estimate that the moose population has fallen from over 100,000 in 1999 to a current figure of between 60,000 and 70,000.

Efforts to Enhance Road Safety

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) have been vigilant in their efforts to reduce such accidents. They have gone beyond the usual safety measures of posting moose warning signs and improved lighting. Landscape alterations have been implemented to deter moose from approaching areas of high vehicle traffic. Despite these efforts and the fewer incidents, state officials continue to stress the importance of vigilance among drivers, particularly during spring and summer when moose are more active.

Lessons from a Collision

The recent collision in South Thomaston serves as a stark reminder of the need for caution, even in the face of declining moose-vehicle incidents. The driver, despite the significant damage to his vehicle and the shock of the encounter, managed to drive a quarter of a mile with limited visibility before stopping. His experience underscores the significance of maintaining control in unexpected situations and the crucial role that emergency services play in rural communities.