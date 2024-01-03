en English
Safety

Unusual Helicopter Activity in Utah Suburb Raises Safety Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Unusual Helicopter Activity in Utah Suburb Raises Safety Concerns

In the quiet suburb of Lehi, Utah, a spectacle of unusual proportions has been unfolding. A red helicopter has been repeatedly seen taking off and landing from a residential backyard in Vivian Estates, raising concerns among residents due to the disturbance and potential safety risks it poses. Located approximately 30 miles south of Salt Lake City, this suburban neighborhood is not accustomed to such noisy intrusions, especially given the presence of children in the area.

Video Evidence and Concerns Raised

An anonymous resident, unnerved by the repeated helicopter activity, submitted video footage of the operations to ABC4. The video, capturing the helicopter’s take-off and landing, serves as evidence of the disruption caused. Beyond the disturbance, concerns have been raised about the dust kicked up by the helicopter’s blades, which could potentially reduce visibility for motorists and pose a safety hazard.

City Officials Respond to the Situation

In response to the escalating situation, Lehi city officials have clarified their position. Their zoning regulations, they affirmed, do not permit helicopter activity in residential areas. The only exception to this rule is for medical helicopters engaged in lifesaving operations. The city’s swift response underscores the gravity of the situation, as well as their commitment to maintaining the tranquility and safety of their residential areas.

FAA Informed and Investigation Possible

Lehi city officials have not only addressed resident concerns but have also taken proactive steps to rectify the situation. They have informed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about the issue and have urged concerned residents to contact the agency directly. This action could potentially lead to the FAA sending an investigator to look into the matter, adding another layer of scrutiny to the unusual helicopter activity.

Safety Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

