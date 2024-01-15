Unum Group’s Shareholder Structure: A Deep Dive into Institutional and Public Ownership

An in-depth analysis of the shareholder structure of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) reveals that institutional investors are the primary holders of the company’s equity. They possess a combined stake of 86%, a level of institutional investment that suggests credibility and often attracts individual investors. The largest shareholder among these institutions is BlackRock, Inc., commanding 12% of the outstanding shares. The second and third largest shareholders have stakes of 10% and 6.4% respectively, leading to a collective ownership of 51% by the top 12 shareholders. This gives them a significant say in board decisions, although no single investor holds a majority stake.

Institutional Investment and its Implications

While institutional investors’ large stake is generally seen as a positive sign, it’s crucial to note that these investors can sometimes make poor investment decisions. Any potential negative impact on the share price could be exacerbated if multiple institutions attempt to sell their shares simultaneously. Interestingly, hedge funds have only a minimal investment in Unum Group, underscoring the dominance of more traditional institutional investors.

Insider and Public Ownership

Insiders at Unum Group, including board members and company management, own less than 1% of the company’s stock, a sum that totals a collective US$66 million. Although the level of insider ownership is not substantial for a company of Unum Group’s size, tracking insider buying and selling patterns remains pertinent. The general public, including retail investors, holds a 13% stake in Unum Group. While their role may not be dominant, their collective actions can still sway company operations.

Additional Factors to Consider

While understanding the shareholder composition is important, assessing Unum Group’s potential also requires considering other elements, such as analyst forecasts and the company’s earnings trajectory. For instance, during the 3rd quarter, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.7%, acquiring 34,404 shares. Furthermore, the company recently reported a quarterly revenue increase of 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year, and declared a quarterly dividend and a share buyback plan. A variety of brokerages have also weighed in on Unum Group’s performance, influencing the stock’s rating and price targets.