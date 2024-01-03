Unum Group to Discuss Q4 Results and 2024 Outlook in Upcoming Conference Call

Unum Group, a leading provider of workplace benefits and services, has announced a conference call scheduled for January 31, 8 a.m. EST, to discuss its fourth quarter operations results and provide a perspective on the year 2024. The conversation is expected to last approximately 90 minutes and will encompass forward-looking information such as future operational trends and guidance on results.

Details of the Conference Call

The call will be open for participation and a segment has been allocated for questions and answers. Interested parties will have the option to join via dial-in or webcast. The Unum Group has also released a schedule for future earnings release dates and conference calls throughout 2024, with calls anticipated at the end of each quarter.

About Unum Group

A Fortune 500 company, Unum Group offers a wide range of insurance products and services under its Unum and Colonial Life brands. In 2022, it generated revenues of about $12 billion and disbursed $8 billion in benefits. Unum Group’s reputation for ethical operations was recognized by Ethisphere in 2023 when it was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Market Movements and Analyst Ratings

In other news, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Unum Group by 77.0% in the third quarter, adding 31,034 shares to its holdings. Other financial entities, including Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC, Raleigh Capital Management Inc, Huntington National Bank, Financial Management Professionals Inc, and Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc also expanded their stakes in Unum Group during the second quarter. Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares, with four rating the stock as a hold and five issuing a buy rating. Unum Group’s stock opened at 45.22 on Tuesday, with a market capitalization of 8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company reported earnings of 1.94 per share for the quarter, with a return on equity of 15.54 and a net margin of 10.07.