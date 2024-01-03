en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unum Group to Discuss Q4 Results and 2024 Outlook in Upcoming Conference Call

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Unum Group to Discuss Q4 Results and 2024 Outlook in Upcoming Conference Call

Unum Group, a leading provider of workplace benefits and services, has announced a conference call scheduled for January 31, 8 a.m. EST, to discuss its fourth quarter operations results and provide a perspective on the year 2024. The conversation is expected to last approximately 90 minutes and will encompass forward-looking information such as future operational trends and guidance on results.

Details of the Conference Call

The call will be open for participation and a segment has been allocated for questions and answers. Interested parties will have the option to join via dial-in or webcast. The Unum Group has also released a schedule for future earnings release dates and conference calls throughout 2024, with calls anticipated at the end of each quarter.

About Unum Group

A Fortune 500 company, Unum Group offers a wide range of insurance products and services under its Unum and Colonial Life brands. In 2022, it generated revenues of about $12 billion and disbursed $8 billion in benefits. Unum Group’s reputation for ethical operations was recognized by Ethisphere in 2023 when it was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Market Movements and Analyst Ratings

In other news, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Unum Group by 77.0% in the third quarter, adding 31,034 shares to its holdings. Other financial entities, including Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC, Raleigh Capital Management Inc, Huntington National Bank, Financial Management Professionals Inc, and Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc also expanded their stakes in Unum Group during the second quarter. Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares, with four rating the stock as a hold and five issuing a buy rating. Unum Group’s stock opened at 45.22 on Tuesday, with a market capitalization of 8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company reported earnings of 1.94 per share for the quarter, with a return on equity of 15.54 and a net margin of 10.07.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PLDT Global Corp. Enhances TINBO Platform to Empower Overseas Filipinos

By BNN Correspondents

Vernal Biosciences Bolsters Leadership Team with Experienced Executives

By Safak Costu

NetCents and Worldpay Collaborate to Boost Crypto Payment Acceptance

By BNN Correspondents

Industry Veteran Emily Campbell Joins BlackLine as Chief Marketing Officer

By BNN Correspondents

CLEAR Premium Water Acquires KELZAI Volcanic Water, Aims for Luxury Ma ...
@Business · 1 min
CLEAR Premium Water Acquires KELZAI Volcanic Water, Aims for Luxury Ma ...
heart comment 0
Delaware Court Sheds Light on Disputes from Stock Purchase Agreement

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delaware Court Sheds Light on Disputes from Stock Purchase Agreement
Waverly Advisors Acquires StrategIQ Financial Group, Boosts its Assets Under Management to $9.8B

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Waverly Advisors Acquires StrategIQ Financial Group, Boosts its Assets Under Management to $9.8B
Resilience Amid Recession: The Strength of ‘Recession-Proof’ Industries

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Resilience Amid Recession: The Strength of 'Recession-Proof' Industries
Sligro Food Group N.V. Posts Impressive 30.8% Revenue Growth in 2022

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sligro Food Group N.V. Posts Impressive 30.8% Revenue Growth in 2022
Latest Headlines
World News
Shammas Malik: Akron's First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change
19 seconds
Shammas Malik: Akron's First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change
Jim Ross Sheds Light on Wrestling Legends' Relationships on 'Grilling JR'
19 seconds
Jim Ross Sheds Light on Wrestling Legends' Relationships on 'Grilling JR'
Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge
43 seconds
Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge
Revere High Basketball Teams Tackle Challenges at Patriot Holiday Tournament
52 seconds
Revere High Basketball Teams Tackle Challenges at Patriot Holiday Tournament
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
2 mins
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
2 mins
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
3 mins
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
3 mins
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
4 mins
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
13 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
28 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app