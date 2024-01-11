Untraced U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine: A Billion-Dollar Blind Spot

In a recent report by the Defense Department’s Inspector General, significant lapses were highlighted in the tracking and accountability of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, raising concerns about the whereabouts of nearly 40,000 weapons. These include shoulder-fired missiles, kamikaze drones, and night-vision devices, collectively worth over $1 billion. The report underscores the challenges of monitoring military assistance in a complex war environment.

Missing on the Frontlines

The weapons, dispatched to assist Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, were shipped to a U.S. military logistics hub in Poland before being forwarded to Ukraine. However, they have not been properly traced by American officials. The report emphasizes the risk of diversion due to the failure to fully account for these weapons, as required by law. Despite no evidence of misuse, the small size and sensitive technology of these weapons make them prime targets for theft or smuggling.

Audit Reveals Untracked Weapons

The Pentagon audit reveals that about $1 billion in weapons that are required to be tracked have not been, with an estimated total of roughly 40,000 untracked weapons. The Pentagon has given Ukraine about $1.7 billion in Enhanced End-Use Monitoring (EEUM)-designated weapons by mid-2023. The report also highlights significant personnel limitations and accountability challenges. The lack of proper accountability may increase the risk of theft and diversion of the equipment.

Global Implications

The report’s release comes at a critical juncture as Congress debates further military aid to Kyiv. There have been allegations of the U.S.-made weapons, such as ‘Switchblade’ kamikaze drones and NLAW shoulder-fired anti-tank missile launchers, being available for purchase on the Darknet and surfacing in conflicts worldwide. This revelation underscores the global implications of the current situation and the potential for these weapons to fall into the wrong hands. The Defense Department’s Inspector General continues to investigate allegations of criminal conduct regarding U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.