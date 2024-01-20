Untouched 1971 Plymouth Barracudas Found in Abandoned Dealership

For decades, a concealed treasure trove of American automotive history lay undisturbed in an abandoned Plymouth dealership, until a YouTuber from Southern Bush Motorsports unearthed it. The discovery was nothing short of extraordinary - an untouched collection of 1971 Plymouth Barracudas and other emblematic Mopar muscle cars.

Unveiling the Time Capsule

The fascinating discovery was made by a YouTuber on a seemingly ordinary day. The abandoned dealership was teeming with iconic Mopar muscle cars, among which were the standouts, the 1971 Barracudas, in their original, unmodified condition. These cars, having never been taken apart or restored, offered a unique glimpse into the past, a well-preserved snapshot of automotive history.

The Barracuda: A Survivor's Tale

Despite the original owner's reservations about photographing these 'survivor cars,' they were meticulously documented, their interiors and exteriors still in remarkable condition. One particular model, a 1971 Barracuda in burnt orange, was highlighted for its factory-fresh appearance and excellent condition. These machines, untouched by time, serve as magnificent time capsules, their value only amplified by their rarity and pristine condition.

The Value of Vintage

The market price for a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda averages at $174,839, but exceptional examples have fetched as high as $1.2 million at auctions. This discovery underlines the enduring fascination with classic American muscle cars and the potential hidden treasures that still lie in wait, abandoned or stored away. These vehicles, untouched by time, continue to captivate collectors and enthusiasts, their stories a testament to a bygone era of American automotive prowess.