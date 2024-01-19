Unsettling Trend of Intrusive Inquiries Rattles Bay Area Restaurants

In an unsettling trend that has surfaced in the Bay Area, restaurateurs are being subjected to intrusive inquiries about their religious and political beliefs. Since October 7, a string of phone calls have been made to establishments owned by American or Israeli Jews, probing if the owner identifies as a Zionist. The pattern of these calls suggests a targeted campaign, creating a climate of unease among the Jewish community in the Bay Area.

Targeted Inquiries Stir Concerns

A restaurant owner, choosing to remain anonymous to protect their business from potential backlash, shared their apprehensions about the situation. The owner voiced concerns about openly identifying as Jewish within their restaurant, apprehending negative impacts on both personal safety and business interests. This sentiment reflects a broader fear and prejudice potentially affecting the local Jewish community and its businesses.

When a local publication reached out to the owner, they indicated a reluctance to volunteer such information without being directly asked. This hesitance to disclose religious and political affiliations speaks volumes about the prevailing atmosphere of fear and concern within the community. The potential fallout of this trend could have far-reaching implications, not only for the Jewish community but for the broader Bay Area society.