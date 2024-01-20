Unsettled Bond Market and Global Turmoil Amid Biden's Economic Agenda

Three years into President Joe Biden's presidency, the U.S. economy has undergone significant transitions. Initially plagued by high unemployment rates and low inflation, the current scenario is marred by low joblessness but high inflation. These shifts have played a significant role in swaying public sentiment and, in turn, Biden's approval ratings. With the implementation of legislation to bolster energy, infrastructure, and semiconductors, the economy shows signs of improvement, reflected in rising consumer sentiment and falling inflation expectations. Nevertheless, the Biden administration faces the daunting task of maintaining this positive trend amid potential disruptions that could derail the economic recovery.

Bidenomics and Public Perception

Despite White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's praises for Biden's economy, polls reveal a concerning picture. A CBS News poll found that a majority of Americans—62% to be precise—believe that the U.S. economy under Biden is 'bad'. This perception can largely be attributed to inflation that has surged under Biden's economic initiative, popularly termed 'Bidenomics'. Experts, including finance lecturer Mark Williams, suggest that the economy still has a significant distance to cover before reaching a healthy range.

Unsettled Bond Market and Global Turmoil

The bond market is in a state of disarray due to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, a measure undertaken to curb inflation. This has resulted in higher borrowing costs, causing unease among corporations. The U.S. economy is also susceptible to the ripple effects of international conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine and the escalating tensions in the Middle East, which exert pressure on oil prices and supply chains. Biden, fully aware of these risks, is tasked with managing them meticulously to avert a crisis akin to the one Donald Trump faced due to COVID-19, which could imperil his chances for re-election.

Domestic and International Challenges

Beyond economic issues, the Biden administration grapples with international matters like Netanyahu's refusal to acknowledge a two-state solution in the Gaza conflict, and domestic concerns such as the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement agencies. The administration's ability to successfully navigate these turbulent waters will be a critical determinant of its economic and political future.

With an increase in consumer sentiment, evinced in the University of Michigan's consumer survey, and an improved perception of the job market, the U.S. economy holds promise. Yet, the looming threats of inflation, bond market instability, and global unrest serve as potent reminders of the challenges that lie ahead for Biden's economic agenda in 2024.